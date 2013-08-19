The Preview For The Next Episode Of 'Breaking Bad' You're Looking For

We’re still processing everything that happened in the latest episode of “Breaking Bad.”

However, if you’ve been wondering why a new teaser hasn’t been airing at the end of each new episode, AMC has been waiting to air the preview trailers until after its new series “Low Winter Sun” which follows “Breaking Bad.”

If you didn’t stay up to watch the preview, check it out below.

Next week’s episode is called “Confessions” and sounds like it will revolve a lot around Jesse if you’ve been reading the short episode summaries.

