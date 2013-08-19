'Breaking Bad' Stuns Again With Another Incredible Episode

AMC Skyler surprisingly keeps her allegiance to meth cook husband Walt.

After last week’s

record-breaking return of “Breaking Bad” left us on a cliffhanger, the newest episode finally gave us the first

big White-Schrader family showdown we’ve all been waiting for.

The episode wasn’t so much an action-packed heart stopper as much as it set us up for what’s to come as Walter White’s meth empire begins to crumble.

Season 5, episode 10 “Buried” followed a lot of Walt’s preliminary steps to protect himself from getting caught by Hank and the cops.

Mostly “Buried” was a huge Skyler-centric episode about Walt’s wife (Anna Gunn) deciding her loyalties.

For those who aren’t particular Skyler fans, you may have just earned some respect for her, as there were some great scenes between both her and Hank (Dean Norris), Marie (Betsy Brandt), and Walt (Bryan Cranston).

Here are the big takeaways from the latest episode.

Warning: If you’re not caught up with “Breaking Bad,” there are plenty of spoilers.

1. Say hello to Mrs. Heisenberg (Skysenberg)

We didn’t see this coming.

After Hank and Walt’s epic confrontation last week, it was a race between the DEA cop and meth lord to get the attention of Walt’s wife Skyler first. (After all, Hank realises she must know about Walt’s illegal operation.) Unfortunately for the kingpin, Hank got Skyler on the phone and asked her to meet at an undisclosed location.

Just when we thought Skyler was about to give up Walt’s meth business to Hank — remember, this is a woman who earlier this season (Season 5, Episode 4) wished for her husband’s cancer to come back — she claims loyalty to her kingpin meth cook husband! (Once you dip your feet in the chocolately river of meth, there’s no going back.)

Hank clearly wants to do right by his sister-in-law, he offers protection for the kids and wants her help in putting “that animal away,” but it’s a little-too clear that Hank may be more interested in just getting Walt rather than Skyler’s own safety. After all, she should probably consult a lawyer first.

AMC screencap Skyler brings attention to her and Hank when repeatedly asking whether or not she was under arrest.

In a moment that brought to mind a scene

between Skyler and her sister Marie from earlier this season, Skyler got away from Hank by making a public scene, screaming out “

Am I under arrest?” over and over again.

Not only did we see Skyler defend herself to her DEA brother-in-law, but she also went against her sister Marie by refusing to give up her husband. From the ensuing episode of “Talking Bad,” a live discussion show on AMC covering the series, it’s clear Skyler wants to tell Marie what happened, but can’t out of respect for her husband.

However, the most transformative scene for Skyler occurred later in the episode during a conversation with her husband. She eerily echoed Walt’s epic “tread lightly” line from last week when announcing that their best course together may be to stay quiet.

Forget Mrs. Heisenberg. Fans are calling her Skysenberg.

Beware the wrath of Skysenberg #BreakingBad

— Priyank Bhatia (@BrownSugarPri) August 19, 2013

I suddenly hate Marie and Hank. Team Skysenberg.

— abbey (@bey_ab) August 19, 2013

2. Marie slaps Skyler …

We’ve never seen Betsy Brandt’s character Marie get physical on the series, but when her sister Skyler refuses to open up to her about Walt’s meth business — and knowing about it for a long time — she’s had it.

3. … and then goes back to her stealing ways.

In response to Skyler’s silence to stand by her meth cook husband, Marie attempts to steal her sister’s daughter Holly!

We’ve known Marie has been a kleptomaniac since she stole an expensive tiara in season one, so Twitter exploded in response to this scene.

“As a cleptomaniac stealing Skylar’s baby must have been the ultimate high.” @TKWDraws #putthebabydownmarie #BreakingBad

— Ryan Collins (@Ryan_R_Collins) August 19, 2013

Of course Marie tries to steal the baby. #BreakingBad

— Nick Wegela (@Nwegela) August 19, 2013

4. Lydia is a force to be reckoned with … along with Todd and his uncles.

While the White-Schrader showdown continues, Lydia is figuring out what to do about her ever-increasing meth distribution problem. During the season’s return premiere, she told Walt since he left the purity of meth cooked has decreased from 99.1% to 68% and increasingly lower.

To get standards back up, she calls in Todd and his fearsome uncles to get rid of the other cooks and take over.

We can’t help but wonder if Walt shouldn’t have been so dismissive of the petite brunette … or if his wife should have been as threatening.

Creator Vince Gilligan says we’ll soon find out how this plays into the larger picture of the show.

5. Jesse is a ticking time bomb … for Walt.

After dishing out most of his $US5 million around town, Jesse has been brought in for questioning by the police. At the end of the episode, we see Hank go to talk to Jesse.

We have to wait until next week to see if he breaks under pressure and gives up Walt. We already imagined Jesse could turn sides if he learns how much his former teacher has been lying to him.

Line of the night:

Bonus: Here are your new favourite lottery ticket numbers.





Fearing Hank’s wrath, Walt buries all of his money in the desert — in the same spot as the pilot — and keeps track of the coordinates on a lottery ticket.

What did you think of this week’s episode? Sound off in the comments below.

Until next week, tread lightly, folks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.