'Breaking Bad' Brilliantly Reimagined As A Romantic Comedy

We have seen some great edits of “Breaking Bad.”

The show about a chemistry teacher ditching his job for a career in the meth business has inspired a parody as a ’90s sitcom, and the guys who put together Honest trailers recently did one for the series.

Here’s another we’ve just stumbled upon turning AMC’s hit series into a romantic comedy.

Made by an 18-year-old who showcases video mashups on YouTube through his channel MHK Productions, the idea came about from a simple dinner discussion:

“My sister and I were talking over dinner and we were like “wouldn’t it be funny if Walt and Jesse had a baby?” Then we started making a list of scenes we could use in a trailer and going through episodes to find clips.”

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.