5 'Breaking Bad' Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

With “Breaking Bad” ending its series run this Sunday on AMC, fans may be wondering what to do after they bid farewell to their favourite meth kingpin.

Sure, there’s a spinoff series in the works. But while we’re waiting for “Better Call Saul” (and hoping it’s good), there’s another way fans can get their “Breaking Bad” fix.

Why not take a trip to some of the actual filming locations?

FourSquare has put together a list of locales for die-hard fans of the series to visit.

See where to find the actual Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant, A1 Car Wash, or Saul Goodman’s office and more below.

The law office of Albuquerque’s favourite lawyer Saul Goodman …

… is home to a store named “Hooligans.”

Address:

9800 Montgomery Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Gus Fring’s Los Pollos Hermanos fast-food restaurant …

… is actually a burrito joint named Twisters.

Address:

4257 Isleta Blvd SW

Albuquerque, NM 87105

The White’s A1 car wash first seen in the pilot …

… is really the Octopus Car Wash.

Address:

9516 Snowheights Cir NE (Menaul & Eubank)

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Jesse and Jane’s duplex apartment from season 2 …

… looks like it’s available for rent.

Address:

325 Terrace St SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

The motel where Wendy the prostitute lived …

… is actually called the Crossroads.

Address:

1001 Central Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Not on the West coast? No problem.

You still have a chance to check out a “Breaking Bad” exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in NYC through October 27.

There you can find everything from Walter White’s tighty whiteys to the hazmat suit.

