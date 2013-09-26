5 'Breaking Bad' Filming Locations You Can Actually Visit

Kirsten Acuna
Breaking bad walter white houseUrsula Coyote / AMC

With “Breaking Bad” ending its series run this Sunday on AMC, fans may be wondering what to do after they bid farewell to their favourite meth kingpin.

Sure, there’s a spinoff series in the works. But while we’re waiting for “Better Call Saul” (and hoping it’s good), there’s another way fans can get their “Breaking Bad” fix.

Why not take a trip to some of the actual filming locations?

FourSquare has put together a list of locales for die-hard fans of the series to visit.

See where to find the actual Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant, A1 Car Wash, or Saul Goodman’s office and more below.

The law office of Albuquerque’s favourite lawyer Saul Goodman …

Better call saul breaking badBreaking Bad / Netflix screencap

… is home to a store named “Hooligans.”

Saul goodman office dirty bourbonCourtesy of Foursquare

Address:
 9800 Montgomery Blvd NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111
Gus Fring’s Los Pollos Hermanos fast-food restaurant …

Los pollos hermanos breaking bad Breaking Bad / Netflix screencap
Los pollos hermanos breaking badBreaking Bad / Netflix screencap

… is actually a burrito joint named Twisters.

Twisters los pollos hermanosGoogle Maps screencap
Twisters breaking badGoogle Maps screencap

Address:
 4257 Isleta Blvd SW

Albuquerque, NM 87105

The White’s A1 car wash first seen in the pilot …

Breaking bad car washBreaking Bad / Netflix screencap

… is really the Octopus Car Wash.

Octopus a1 car wash breaking badGoogle screencap

Address:
9516 Snowheights Cir NE (Menaul & Eubank)

Albuquerque, NM 87112
Jesse and Jane’s duplex apartment from season 2 …

Jesse jane breaking badLewis Jacobs / AMC

… looks like it’s available for rent.

Jesse apartment breaking badGoogle Maps screencap

Address:
325 Terrace St SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106
The motel where Wendy the prostitute lived …

Breaking bad wendyBreaking Bad / Netflix screencap

… is actually called the Crossroads.

Crossroads motel breaking badGoogle Maps screencap

Address:
1001 Central Ave NE

Albuquerque, NM 87106
Not on the West coast? No problem.

You still have a chance to check out a “Breaking Bad” exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in NYC through October 27.

There you can find everything from Walter White’s tighty whiteys to the hazmat suit.

WalterWhite yellow suitChris C. Anderson

