11 Questions We Want Answered By The End Of 'Breaking Bad'

Ursula Coyote / AMC Will Heisenberg live to rue the day?

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.

“Breaking Bad” comes to an end Sunday.

We’ve all been equally anticipating and dreading the ending to one of the best shows to have ever aired on television.

When we last left off, Jesse was still a meth slave to Todd and his Nazi uncles, Skyler was being interrogated by the cops, Brock was left an orphan, and Heisenberg was off for revenge.

Clearly, the final 75-minute episode has left a lot of questions wide open and we want answers!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.