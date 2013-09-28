11 Questions We Want Answered By The End Of 'Breaking Bad'

Warning: Major spoilers ahead.
“Breaking Bad” comes to an end Sunday.
We’ve all been equally anticipating and dreading the ending to one of the best shows to have ever aired on television.
When we last left off, Jesse was still a meth slave to Todd and his Nazi uncles, Skyler was being interrogated by the cops, Brock was left an orphan, and Heisenberg was off for revenge.
Clearly, the final 75-minute episode has left a lot of questions wide open and we want answers!
Gretchen and Elliott? Todd and his uncles? Lydia? All of the above?
We're thinking Walt's going straight for the uncles -- he needs to get his fortune back. After that, his former Grey Matter partners would just be the cherry on the top of his Heisenberg dessert.
We're not even going to bother asking 'Will the ricin be used?' Vince Gilligan wouldn't tease using a powerful drug throughout five seasons, re-introduce it again at the top of the season 5 halfway point, and then just never mention it again.
Save the best for last.
No matter how many fights the two have gotten into -- and there have been many -- Walt has always thought of Jesse as a son. He saved him near the end of season 3 and wanted to let Jesse go in season 5 when everyone else -- including Hank and Skyler -- didn't care if he died.
There's no way he would ever let him rot in an underground cell. After cooling down, Walt has to know Jesse wasn't directly responsible for Hank's death. Plus, he watched Jesse's girl die. That sort of makes them even, right?
This was one of the main images teased by AMC before the series' return. While it may have been symbolic of Jesse turning against Walt, we can clearly see this in an upcoming scene if Walt saves Jesse from Todd's uncles.
Is he still holed up in his apartment waiting for Hank to return? Has he tried calling Saul? Or is he playing family as Funny or Die's spinoff 'Huell's Rules' suggests?
With that in mind, where's his buddy Patrick Kuby?
This is a serious question. After Gretchen and Elliott unexpectedly popped back up last, anyone is game to return.
We admit, Wendy may be a bit too obscure to see again, but the DEA had Jesse in custody before and knew he was previously in cahoots with the prostitute. She could be a great asset.
Not that this is really important. BUT the last time we saw Skyler's old boss Ted Beneke he was recovering in the hospital after a crippling neck injury. The IRS was going after his company for tax fraud.
As Beneke's bookkeeper, Skyler -- in addition to the drug mess -- was in danger of getting into other legal trouble. Ted promised he'd stay quiet, but if he sees White on the news, he may be compelled to talk with the cops if there's any type of reward involved.
For fans who use AMC's 'Breaking Bad' story sync, it's the one question viewers have been asked every week.
- Will we ever get to see Walt Jr. ... er Flynn eat breakfast again?
- Will Mike's granddaughter EVER receive any sort of money from her 'pop-pop'?
- Will Todd ride off into the sunset with Lydia? (Doubtful.)
- Will Badger make his Star Trek script a reality or will he and Skinny Pete find new members for their band?
- On that note, will we get to hear Jesse sing 'Fallacies' one more time?
- Who will take care of Brock or will he end up like the little boy in 'Looper,' seeking vengeance and becoming the 'one who knocks'?
- Will Holly return to Skyler's arms or live the life of a firefighter for the rest of time?
- Will we ever find out Gus Fring's real identity? (We're guessing no.)
- What would Jesse's parents think of everything their son has done?
