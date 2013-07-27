Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Drove The 'Breaking Bad' RV To The Show's Premiere [PHOTOS]

The “Breaking Bad” cast rode in style to the premiere of the final eight episodes of the series.
The crew ditched the limos and arrived to the Los Angeles Sony Lot in an RV from the show.
Once they arrived, it was all fun and games as Bryan Cranston and co-star Aaron Paul got silly on the red carpet with cast and crew.
“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11.
Cranston partnered with Omaze.com to raise funds for the National centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Anyone who donated at least $10 was entered into a raffle to attend the 'Breaking Bad' premiere in style with Cranston.
Creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan was ready to celebrate as soon as they made their way from the RV.
It was a giant reunion as previous cast members Daniel Moncada (Leonel Salamanca), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Lewis Moncada (Marco Salamanca) showed up, too.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.