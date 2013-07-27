Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Drove The 'Breaking Bad' RV To The Show's Premiere [PHOTOS]

Kirsten Acuna
bryan cranston aaron paul rvAaron Paul and Bryan Cranston toast to the final episodes of ‘Breaking Bad.’

The “Breaking Bad” cast rode in style to the premiere of the final eight episodes of the series.

The crew ditched the limos and arrived to the Los Angeles Sony Lot in an RV from the show.

Once they arrived, it was all fun and games as Bryan Cranston and co-star Aaron Paul got silly on the red carpet with cast and crew.

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11.

Look who's driving!

Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) took the wheel while Bryan Cranston (Walter White) sat shotgun.

The entire cast rode in the recreational vehicle to the event.

Lucky fan Joe and his date got to ride with the entire cast in the RV to the premiere.

Cranston partnered with Omaze.com to raise funds for the National centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Anyone who donated at least $10 was entered into a raffle to attend the 'Breaking Bad' premiere in style with Cranston.

Creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan was ready to celebrate as soon as they made their way from the RV.

Cheers!

Cranston and Paul wasted no time to begin goofing around on the red carpet.

Paul joked around with new wife Lauren Parsekian.

Cranston made his on-screen wife Anna Gunn (Skyler) laugh.

She couldn't keep a straight face around either leading man.

Finally, Paul succumbed to the laughter, too.

Can they take a normal photo?

It was a giant reunion as previous cast members Daniel Moncada (Leonel Salamanca), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut) and Lewis Moncada (Marco Salamanca) showed up, too.

Better call Saul! It's Bob Odenkirk.

Relive the moment from the show. (Spoiler!)

Cranston and Paul couldn't wait to get a taste.

Inspired by his leading men, Gilligan got in on the act, too.

Here's the crew together with Vince Gilligan.

We're going to miss these two.

