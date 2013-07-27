Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Drove The 'Breaking Bad' RV To The Show's Premiere [PHOTOS]

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston toast to the final episodes of ‘Breaking Bad.’

The “Breaking Bad” cast rode in style to the premiere of the final eight episodes of the series.



The crew ditched the limos and arrived to the Los Angeles Sony Lot in an RV from the show.

Once they arrived, it was all fun and games as Bryan Cranston and co-star Aaron Paul got silly on the red carpet with cast and crew.

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11.

