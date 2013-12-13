'Breaking Bad' Editor Creates Ice Skating Tribute To The Show

We’re not sure “Breaking Bad” on ice would ever take off, but if it did, this is probably what it would look like.

Sharidan Williams-Sotelo, an assistant editor on the AMC series, put together a figure skating tribute to the show.

You’ll recognise her work from the awesome Ozymandias promo for the series return earlier this summer.

If you’re still coping with the loss of one of TV’s best shows, this should come as a warm welcome.

[h/t Slate]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.