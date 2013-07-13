New 'Breaking Bad' Teasers Have Us Itching For The Full Trailer

Two new teasers for “Breaking Bad” have been revealed featuring Hank and Jesse.
The last time we saw DEA Agent Hank (Dean Norris) he finally figured out his brother-in-law Walt (Bryan Cranston) is the huge drug lord he’s been chasing since season 1.
The teasers don’t show much, but that’s OK.
A full trailer should debut next week during San Diego Comic Con. Next week can’t come soon enough.
The final eight episodes begin August 11.
