There's A 'Breaking Bad' Musical And It's Hilarious

YouTube screenshot UCB’s ‘Walter White and the Amazing Blue Crystal Meth’ musical recaps the entire ‘Breaking Bad’ series.

“Walter White and the Amazing Blue Crystal Meth” is an hour-long musical recapping the first five seasons of “Breaking Bad.”

Great news: you can watch the entire thing on YouTube.

For fans of the series, it features a song and dance number naming the ingredients of crystal meth and Jesse Pinkman dropping the B-word a lot.

The rock opera was performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) Los Angeles earlier this summer. UCB is a national ring of comedy theatres that host improv, stand-up, sketch, and variety shows.

UCB’s Jackie Johnson told Business Insider that the musical started as a joke.

Her co-writer Nadia Osman tweeted about how great “Breaking Bad” would be as a musical and Johnson responded that they should write one.

“We are basically two writers/improvisers/comedians who love the show and wanted to pay it tribute in the best way we know how, which is musical parody,” Osman said. “Every member of the cast is also a huge fan, so it was just a big love fest.”

Just in case, Johnson said she made sure every cast member was caught up on the show before reading the script.

The musical’s framework was inspired by Johnson’s high school drama production.

“I was in the chorus of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ in high school and thought that show would be a fun blueprint to tell Walt’s tale,” Johnson said. “He takes a journey and meets all these colourful characters along the way, each with their own style of song.”

Can you guess Pinkman’s genre?

Watch the hilarious musical below. Spoiler alert.

