There's A Breaking Bad Meth Lab Toy Set And LEGO Wants Nothing To Do With It

LEGO does not want to be associated with a

lookalike brick toy set that recreates a meth lab from AMC’s hit drama “Breaking Bad.”

Citizen Brick already sold out of the $US250 Superlab Playset — complete with more 500 drug-related parts! — that the company notes “is not sponsored, authorised or endorsed by the LEGO Group, owners of the registered LEGO(R) trademark.”

The Drum reports, “Lego has refused to endorse the controversial use of its product owing to the inappropriate nature of its ‘adult content’.”

LEGO is currently focusing on toys with a scientific focus. It recently made headlines for creating a new female scientist figurine — avoiding gender bias inclinations of making her wear pink and donning other “girly” accessories. But she’s breaking stereotypes rather than breaking bad.

This isn’t the first time LEGO become unintentionally linked to the popular, but definitley not child friendly, TV show. A “LEGO Breaking Bad The Video Game Parody” gained more than 1.4 million views since late April.

While LEGO made a video game for “Lord of the Rings,” “Batman,” “Star Wars,” and “Indianna Jones,” the Danish company probably won’t have Walter White star in a real game any time soon.

Here are images of Citizen Brick’s now sold out meth lab play set:

Here are the characters:

