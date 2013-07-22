The Best Moments From 'Breaking Bad' In One Giant Mashup

Sorry “Breaking Bad” fans.
There wasn’t a new trailer for the final episodes of the series revealed at Comic-Con.
Instead, ahead of a preview of Season 5 episode 9, the panel revealed a monster mashup including some of the best moments from the series.
From the first time we meet chemistry-teacher-turned-crystal-meth-drug-lord Walter White (Bryan Cranston), to the beginning of his demise, relive it all below.
Warning: There are spoilers if you’re not caught up.
“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11.
