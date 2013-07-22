The Best Moments From 'Breaking Bad' In One Giant Mashup

Sorry “Breaking Bad” fans.



There wasn’t a new trailer for the final episodes of the series revealed at Comic-Con.

Instead, ahead of a preview of Season 5 episode 9, the panel revealed a monster mashup including some of the best moments from the series.

From the first time we meet chemistry-teacher-turned-crystal-meth-drug-lord Walter White (Bryan Cranston), to the beginning of his demise, relive it all below.

Warning: There are spoilers if you’re not caught up.

“Breaking Bad” returns to AMC August 11.

