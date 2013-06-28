'Breaking Bad' Episode Inspired Gruesome Murder In Tub Of Acid

A Washington murder sounds like a scene straight out of a ‘Breaking Bad’ episode from season one.

A Washington man accused of killing his girlfriend was reportedly inspired by an episode of popular television series “Breaking Bad.”



KTVB reported 27-year-old Jason Hart has been accused of strangling Regan Jolley and subsequently attempting to dispose of her body in a plastic tub full of acid.

Her naked body was later found in the tub by Hart’s roommate, Dean Settle, in the garage.

The scene described is straight out of an episode of hit AMC series “Breaking Bad.”

The second episode of the series, “Cat’s in the Bag,” shows character Jesse (Aaron Paul) disposing of a body in a ceramic bathtub and filling it with acid. This was after he ignored orders from main character Walt (Bryan Cranston) to rid of the body in a plastic tub. (This is why.)

KTVB reported an episode of the series with a “similar murder plot” was later discovered in Hart’s DVD player by investigators.

Settle later told police the show was Hart’s favourite.

“That’s what he told me,” said Settle. “I think he used it as instructions to go do what he was doing to dispose the body.”

Hart was charged with second degree murder to which he plead not guilty.

Local station KHQ reported he was still married to a woman named Jessica Hart with whom he has two children at the time of the alleged murder.

He had reportedly been dating Jolley for a few weeks.

She told KHQ Hart is a disabled military veteran who suffered from PTSD after serving time in Iraq.

According to her, Hart was struggling with drug use which would make him become “a completely different person.”

Hart’s trial is currently set for August 12.

The final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” premiere a day earlier, August 11 on AMC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.