This 'Breaking Bad' Mashup Sums Up Everyone's Reaction To Miley Cyrus' Wild VMA Performance

The two most talked about events from Sunday evening (other than the Smith family reaction to an MTV video music award performance) were Miley Cyrus’ wild VMA act and “Breaking Bad.”

Quick recaps:

Miley Cyrus twerked around onstage to her hit “We Can’t Stop” before stripping down to a nude bikini to dance alongside — and on — Robin Thicke.

Meanwhile, on “Breaking Bad” (SPOILERS!) Hank (Dean Norris) and wife Marie (Betsy Brandt) horrifYingly watch a supposed “confession” tape made by brother-in-law and meth kingpin Walter White that actually pins all wrongdoings on Hank.

Since then, the two following GIFs have circled the Internet:

Cyrus’ performance has shocked everyone from media to viewers and the Parents Television Council.

YouTube user Sam Barnett made an excellent mashup of the two showing (what looks like) Hank and Marie’s reaction to Cyrus’ raunchy performance.

Last night the video was at 26 views. Since then, it has blown up and has surpassed 400,000 views.

