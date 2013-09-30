[No Spoilers] Everyone Agrees -- The Ending To 'Breaking Bad' Was Absolutely Perfect

Kirsten Acuna
Breaking bad walter whiteUrsula Coyote / AMC

[There are no spoilers in this article.]

“Breaking Bad” is officially over and it appears safe to say that everyone is absolutely satisfied with the ending.

Really.

Creator Vince Gilligan didn’t leave us with more questions or randomly fade to black.

As a fan, everything that we wanted to happen, happened. The show closed up all — important — loose ends, coming full circle.

Though it’s bittersweet, we couldn’t be happier. Everyone else appears to agree. That’s a rarity when you can have so much backlash on social media. But the response to the season finale is overwhelmingly one sided.

And, our own Joe Weisenthal and Walter Hickey who are huge “Breaking Bad” fans:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.