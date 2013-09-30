[No Spoilers] Everyone Agrees -- The Ending To 'Breaking Bad' Was Absolutely Perfect

[There are no spoilers in this article.]

“Breaking Bad” is officially over and it appears safe to say that everyone is absolutely satisfied with the ending.

Really.

Creator Vince Gilligan didn’t leave us with more questions or randomly fade to black.

As a fan, everything that we wanted to happen, happened. The show closed up all — important — loose ends, coming full circle.

Though it’s bittersweet, we couldn’t be happier. Everyone else appears to agree. That’s a rarity when you can have so much backlash on social media. But the response to the season finale is overwhelmingly one sided.

What a perfect ending to #BreakingBad – that has to be the greatest ever TV series.

— Neal Mann (@fieldproducer) September 30, 2013

Wow. @BreakingBad_AMC what an ending. Goodbye to one of the best shows on television.

— Frank Corrado (@frankcorrado22) September 30, 2013

It’s OVER. Tremendously sad. Tremendously satisfying. Tremendously… …sadisfying. All hail the creator, cast & crew of BREAKING BAD.

— Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) September 30, 2013

Vince Gilligan deserves Emmy noms for both writing & directing @BreakingBad_AMC finale. Beautiful directing. Every frame is perfection.

— Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) September 30, 2013

Quite simply, television’s finest series finale. That was just… perfect. Absolutely perfect. #BreakingBad

— BrianKeene (@BrianKeene) September 30, 2013

That was an awesome series finale. Farewell Heisenberg. #breakingbad

— MAC LETHAL (@MacLethal) September 30, 2013

Most series finales fall short of expectations but Breaking Bad finale was just superb.

— David Alter (@DavidAlter590) September 30, 2013

Finally Walt tells the truth, this is a proper finale! Vince Gilligan for President! #BreakingBad

— bevysmith (@bevysmith) September 30, 2013

So satisfied with that ending. #breakingbad

— Kevin Patrick (@Muldoonanator) September 30, 2013

Perfect thematic ending. Gilligan created & stayed true to his thruline for Walter from start to end. Beautifully inevitable #BreakingBad

— Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) September 30, 2013

FACT RT @ImToBlame: No show in history has ever mastered character progression like breaking bad.

— Creed Bratton (@Human__Trash) September 30, 2013

And, our own Joe Weisenthal and Walter Hickey who are huge “Breaking Bad” fans:

Perfect finish. Satisfying. Not corny.

— Joseph Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) September 30, 2013

Perfectly stuck the landing

— Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) September 30, 2013

