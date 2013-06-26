The First Poster For The End Of 'Breaking Bad' Looks Pretty Ominous

We’ve seen a teaser poster and trailer for the new season of “Breaking Bad,” and now AMC has released the first real poster for the series final episodes.



Behold Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as Heisenberg.

[h/t ComingSoon]

After a teaser poster saying “All Bad Things Must Come to an End” this poster, showcasing Walt in black and white seems a little foreboding.

The final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” begin on AMC August 11 at 9 p.m.

