The First Poster For The End Of 'Breaking Bad' Looks Pretty Ominous

Kirsten Acuna

We’ve seen a teaser poster and trailer for the new season of “Breaking Bad,” and now AMC has released the first real poster for the series final episodes. 

Behold Walter White (Bryan Cranston) as Heisenberg.

breaking bad walter white

After a teaser poster saying “All Bad Things Must Come to an End” this poster, showcasing Walt in black and white seems a little foreboding.

The final eight episodes of “Breaking Bad” begin on AMC August 11 at 9 p.m. 

