'Breaking Bad' Fans Will Love This NYC Exhibit [PHOTOS]

If you’re a fan of “Breaking Bad,” and especially of Bryan Cranston‘s iconic character Walter White, then you’ll love the new exhibit “From Mr. Chips to Scarface: Walter White’s Transformation in Breaking Bad” at the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York City. For those of you not in the city or able to come see it before it ends in October, here’s a tour of the goodies on display.



There are spoilers below for those that might not be current with the series. Fair warning.

The exhibit features authentic items from the AMC TV show on loan from Sony Pictures.

Event Details:

July 26 – October 27

Museum of the Moving Image

36-01 35 Avenue

Astoria, NY 11106

This is the Museum Of The Moving Image

The “Breaking Bad” exhibit is small, but fans will love it

You’re greeted by Walter White’s tighty whities

A couple bags of White’s famous blue meth is kept under glass

The bear that fell from the sky in the episode where the airline exploded

Walter White’s meth mixing Tyvek suit

Walter’s Heisenberg ensemble

The sketch, Walter’s hair, the cell phones and the poisoned cigarettes

Oh yeah, and here’s Anna Gunn, AKA Walter White’s wife Skyler

As a special treat, here’s an hour long panel discussion we recorded of “Breaking Bad’s” producer Vince Giligan talking about the show with Charlie Rose.

Audio:



