'Breaking Bad' Fans Will Love This NYC Exhibit [PHOTOS]

If you’re a fan of “Breaking Bad,” and especially of Bryan Cranston‘s iconic character Walter White,  then you’ll love the new exhibit “From Mr. Chips to Scarface: Walter White’s Transformation in Breaking Bad” at the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York City. For those of you not in the city or able to come see it before it ends in October, here’s a tour of the goodies on display. 

There are spoilers below for those that might not be current with the series. Fair warning. 

The exhibit features authentic items from the AMC TV show on loan from Sony Pictures. 

Event Details:

July 26 – October 27

Museum of the Moving Image
36-01 35 Avenue
Astoria, NY 11106

This is the Museum Of The Moving Image

Museum Of The Moving Image

The “Breaking Bad” exhibit is small, but fans will love it

Breaking Bad Exhibit8

You’re greeted by Walter White’s tighty whities

Walter White underwear

A couple bags of White’s famous blue meth is kept under glass

Blue Meth Breaking Bad

The bear that fell from the sky in the episode where the airline exploded

Breaking Bad bear

Walter White’s meth mixing Tyvek suit

WalterWhite yellow suit

Walter’s Heisenberg ensemble

Heisenberg Breaking Bad

The sketch, Walter’s hair, the cell phones and the poisoned cigarettes

Breaking Bad Exhibit5

Oh yeah, and here’s Anna Gunn, AKA Walter White’s wife Skyler

Anna Gunn Breaking Bad Skyler

As a special treat, here’s an hour long panel discussion we recorded of “Breaking Bad’s” producer Vince Giligan talking about the show with Charlie Rose. 

Audio:

