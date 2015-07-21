'Breaking Bad' fans have two days left to snap up this orange Superlab coat and other items from the show

Chemicals and Superlab not included. Picture: AMC

“Breaking Bad” fans, all your dress-up dreams have come true.

Auction house Prop Store is currently taking bids on 77 items of clothing taken from all five seasons of one of the most-watched and awarded cable shows on American television.

From the classic orange Superlab suit to Walter White’s schoolteacher chic, around $100 will get you a piece of TV history and huge cred this Halloween.

We’ve picked out a few of the most sought-after items, but it’s a treasure trove of BB goodness, with the bonus of all items being actually worn in the show.

Superlab Chemical Suit

Prop Store auctions – Breaking Bad. Picture: Prop Store/AMC

This is the science lab suit you’ve been searching for. It’s not a replica either, as it was worn during seasons 3-5 at Gustavo Fring’s ‘Superlab’, possibly by Walter White himself. It’s been “deliberately distressed” for the show, so the stains on the back are an added extra (i.e. don’t let mum wash it).

Current bid: $260 (26 bids)

Asking: $270

See the item listing, more pics here

Bryan Cranston’s Halloween Party ‘Jesse Pinkman’ Skull with Wings Hoodie

Prop Store auctions – Breaking Bad. Picture: Prop Store

That time Bryan Cranston wore a hoodie when he dressed up as Jesse Pinkman for a Breaking Bad Halloween party a couple of years ago.

Current bid: $180 (7 bids)

Asking: $185

See the item listing, more pics here

More importantly, it’s not often you buy an original item that’s so famous it’s been GIFfed:

Jesse Pinkman’s ‘Cat’s in the Bag’ Yellow Zippered Jacket

Prop Store auctions – Breaking Bad. Picture: Prop Store/AMC

Currently the most popular item worn by Jesse Pinkman is this jacket, possibly as it’s another with an original stain which can be seen in episode 102 in a scene with Pinkman and White.

Current bid: $145 (26 bids)

Asking: $150

See the item listing, more pics here

Walter White’s ‘Ozymandias’ Green Flannel Button-up Shirt and Khaki Pants

Prop Store auctions – Breaking Bad. Picture: Prop Store/AMC

A little bit of history here with a green flannel button-up and khakis White can be seen wearing in a flashback to his first cook as well as in episode 101 “Pilot”. It’s also the star of classic episode 514 “Ozymandias”. The shirt’s 100% cotton, large, and the pants are also cotton, size 34 wide/32 long.

Current bid: $125 (22 bids)

Asking: $130

See the item listing, more pics here

Jesse Pinkman’s ‘Breakage’ Fleur-de-Lis Hoodie

Prop Store auctions – Breaking Bad. Picture: Prop Store/AMC

Pinkman certainly knew his way around a hoodie, and if you’re ever going to get busted dropping a deal in a toilet for a pick-up, this is the hoodie to get your mug shot taken in. This extra extra large item stared in a meth-selling montage. A montage!

Current bid: $105 (10 bids)

Asking: $110

See the item listing, more pics here

Jesse Pinkman’s ‘Pilot’ Red Puffer Vest

Prop Store auctions – Breaking Bad. Picture: Prop Store/AMC

The vast majority of items belong to Pinkman, mainly because White was a pants-and-shirt kind of guy. This red puffer vest has appeal, as it’s straight from the first episode, “Pilot”. It also popped up again in episode 102 when Walt crashes the RV in the first scene.

Current bid: $75 (12 bids)

Asking: $80

See the item listing, more pics here

You can check out all the items at Prop Store here. The closing windows for bids begins at 1am, Friday, July 24 (AEST).

