A 'Breaking Bad' fan was so determined to see the film sequel early that she got a 'Pinkman' tattoo in exchange for tickets

Olivia Singh
AMCAaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on season one of ‘Breaking Bad.’

A “Breaking Bad” fan got a tattoo in honour of Jesse Pinkman to prove her loyalty to the show and attend an advanced screening of the film sequel, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

Aaron Paul, who starred as Jesse on the hit AMC series, appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday and recalled the “chaos” that ensued when he organised a scavenger hunt in his home town of Boise, Idaho.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old actor posted a series of clues on Twitter, revealing locations where he hid tickets for fans to see “El Camino.” The highly anticipated movie, which focuses on Jesse’s journey following the events of the 2013 series finale, hits Netflix on Friday.

“It is an utter s—show,” Paul said, explaining that he tries “to give back to the community” by renting out The Egyptian Theatre in Boise and hosting screenings of his major projects.

The actor recalled one fan, who showed up to one place after he’d already given away a few pairs of tickets, telling him that she’d get “Pinkman” tattooed on her lip in exchange for the prize.

Jimmy kimmel aaron paul pinkman tattooABCOne fan got a tattoo in honour of Jesse Pinkman.

“I give her tickets and then as I’m walking into the theatre, she’s waiting for me and she shows me her lip,” Paul said, showing the audience a photo of himself with the fan showing off the new ink.

The same fan, whose Twitter username is @kelsiesteiner29 also shared images online and Paul took notice.

“Hey you! What a magical evening in Boise,” the actor wrote. “Thank you so much for the love of Pinkman. He changed my life. You and your boy are amazing. Happy you were OK with me sharing this story with the world. You’re a legend. Much love.”

In response, the fan said that she’s admired Jesse since the start of “Breaking Bad,” and it was an honour to get inked.

Watch the video below (Paul talks about the fan’s Pinkman tattoo at 2:30).

