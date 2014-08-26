'Breaking Bad' Completely Dominated The Emmys

Kirsten Acuna
Breaking bad emmy drama seriesVince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP ImagesThe entire ‘Breaking Bad’ ensemble on stage as they accept the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

“Breaking Bad” absolutely dominated the Emmys Monday night.

The fifth and final season of the AMC drama was nominated for a total of 16 awards. Overall, “Breaking Bad” won six awards including the biggest award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series.

Bryan cranston aaron paul anna gunnKevin Winter/Getty ImagesBryan Cranston with ‘Breaking Bad’ co-stars Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul as they embrace.

Here are all of the awards “Breaking Bad” took home:

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for finale “Felina”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for episode “Ozymandias”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston

Outstanding Drama Series

In the series’ history, “Breaking Bad” has been nominated for a total of 58 awards. It has won 16 times.

The only show to win more awards than “Breaking Bad” was BBC TV movie series “Sherlock” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The series won seven awards.

