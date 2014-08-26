'Breaking Bad' Completely Dominated The Emmys

Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images The entire ‘Breaking Bad’ ensemble on stage as they accept the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

“Breaking Bad” absolutely dominated the Emmys Monday night.

The fifth and final season of the AMC drama was nominated for a total of 16 awards. Overall, “Breaking Bad” won six awards including the biggest award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bryan Cranston with ‘Breaking Bad’ co-stars Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul as they embrace.

Here are all of the awards “Breaking Bad” took home:

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for finale “Felina” Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for episode “Ozymandias” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston Outstanding Drama Series

In the series’ history, “Breaking Bad” has been nominated for a total of 58 awards. It has won 16 times.

The only show to win more awards than “Breaking Bad” was BBC TV movie series “Sherlock” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The series won seven awards.

