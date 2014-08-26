'Breaking Bad' Completely Dominated The Emmys

“Breaking Bad” absolutely dominated the Emmys Monday night.
The fifth and final season of the AMC drama was nominated for a total of 16 awards. Overall, “Breaking Bad” won six awards including the biggest award of the night, Outstanding Drama Series.
Here are all of the awards “Breaking Bad” took home:
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series for finale “Felina”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for episode “Ozymandias”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Aaron Paul
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Anna Gunn
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Bryan Cranston
Outstanding Drama Series
In the series’ history, “Breaking Bad” has been nominated for a total of 58 awards. It has won 16 times.
The only show to win more awards than “Breaking Bad” was BBC TV movie series “Sherlock” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The series won seven awards.
