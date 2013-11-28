These 'Breaking Bad' Disc Containers Are The Coolest Feature In The Complete Series Box Set

Kirsten Acuna
Breaking bad complete series setSony Home Entertainment

“Breaking Bad” is really setting the bar high in terms of creativity for
complete series box sets.

Sony released the complete series Tuesday. Naturally, as huge fans of the AMC show, we pre-ordered the set to have it delivered release day.

It comes with a lot of great extras — a never-before-seen two-hour making of the series, a collector’s coin, and even a Los Pollos Hermanos apron(!) — however, we were really impressed with the unique packaging of the discs.

It’s clear an immense amount of detail went into making this box set feel special for fans.

Forget everything you know about regular DVD cases. Each season is held together by magnets — a clear reference to the series.

Better yet, you may notice a bunch of strange images drawn on each season’s disc set.

Hat breaking bad discKirsten Acuna / Business InsiderOh hi, hat.

What’s up with that?
If you watched series creator Vince Gilligan unbox the series ahead of its release last week, you’ll know you can put the clear plastic discs together to form an image iconic from each season. Gilligan suggested using them as drink coasters.

Pretty cool.

Let’s take a look at them all!

Season 1

What do we have here?

Breaking bad season 1 pantsKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Walter White’s pants.

Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The first image we saw at the series’ start.

Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Season 2
We knew what this one would be before we put it together.

Breaking bad season 2 teddyKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The one-eyed pink teddy bear White found in his backyard …

Breaking bad teddy bearKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

… floating around in his swimming pool.

Breaking bad teddy in waterKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Season 3

Here’s where the hat comes into play.

Breaking bad mustache season 3Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

A drawing of Walter White as his drug lord alter ego, Heisenberg.

Walter white sketch breaking badKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Remember the sketch of him on the notebook paper in Mexico?

Walter white sketch breaking badKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Season 4
This should be another easy icon to guess.

Tio bell breaking badKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Tio Salamanca’s bell …

Breaking bad season 4 bellKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

… which had an explosive series exit.

Breaking bad season 4 bellKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Season 5 (part 1)
We really weren’t sure what to expect as an image to coincide with the first eight episodes.

Tarantula breaking badKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

But then it all made sense.

Spider breaking badKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The tarantula from the train episode (Season 5, episode 5), which ignited the beginning of the end for Walter White.

Breaking bad spider season 5Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Season 5 (part 2)
Until we laid these out, we weren’t sure what that red blob was.

Breaking bad season 5 car keyKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The very important car keys and beeper Walt needed at the series’ end.

Breaking bad season 5 car keysKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

This may be our favourite.

Breaking bad car keysKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

Here they are all together:

Breaking bad series discsKirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Breaking bad series discs Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

More box sets should be this creative.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.