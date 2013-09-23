The 'Breaking Bad' Cast Is Having Fun At The Emmys

Kirsten Acuna

Tonight marks the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Breaking Bad” is up for 13 awards including Outstanding Drama Series.

As the penultimate episode of the AMC series is set to air tonight, the cast and crew of the show is hitting the red carpet.

Jonathan Banks (Mike) and Dean Norris (Hank) ham it up while speaking with CNN correspondent.

Dean norris jonathan banks breaking badFrank Miclotta / Invision, AP

Bryan Cranston (Walter White) showed up in his Heisenberg glasses greeting co-star Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman).

Bryan cranston aaron paulJohn Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images
Cranston paul breaking badJason Merritt / Getty Images

It wasn’t long before the two jokesters began goofing around.

Aaron paul bryan cranston emmysKevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Then Cranston and Paul cozied up to Judd Apatow and his wife, Leslie Mann.

Bryan cranston aaron paul judd apatow wifeJohn Shearer/Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences/AP Images

Anna Gunn (Skyler), nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, looks stunning.

Emmys breaking bad anna gunnJason Merritt / Getty Images

R.J. Mitte (Walt Jr.) is bringing his mum to the Emmys in an Armani suit.

Rj mitte breaking bad@RJMitte / Twitter

Betsy Brandt (Marie) is wearing a shimmering shade of purple.

Betsy brandt emmysFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.