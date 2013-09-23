The 'Breaking Bad' Cast Is Having Fun At The Emmys

Tonight marks the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Breaking Bad” is up for 13 awards including Outstanding Drama Series.

As the penultimate episode of the AMC series is set to air tonight, the cast and crew of the show is hitting the red carpet.

Jonathan Banks (Mike) and Dean Norris (Hank) ham it up while speaking with CNN correspondent.

Bryan Cranston (Walter White) showed up in his Heisenberg glasses greeting co-star Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman).

It wasn’t long before the two jokesters began goofing around.

Then Cranston and Paul cozied up to Judd Apatow and his wife, Leslie Mann.

Anna Gunn (Skyler), nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, looks stunning.

R.J. Mitte (Walt Jr.) is bringing his mum to the Emmys in an Armani suit.

Betsy Brandt (Marie) is wearing a shimmering shade of purple.

