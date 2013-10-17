Cameraman Tweets Beautiful Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'Breaking Bad'

It’s not just the fans who miss “Breaking Bad,” but also the crew who worked on the AMC series.

If you’ve been looking for a way to fill the void since the show ended its five-season run, look no further.

Series’ camera-operator Andy Voegeli has been tweeting out tons of behind-the-scenes photos of both the cast and crew while the show filmed.

We’ve selected a few to share here. Check them all out at Voegeli’s Twitter account.

Enjoy!

Bryan Cranston decided to dress the part while directing three episodes of the show (“Seven 30-Seven,” “No Más,” and “Blood Money”).

Director bryan cranston breaking bad@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Here’s the full look:

Breaking bad bryan cranston directing@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Remember when Walt pushed Skyler against the fridge in season 1? Here’s Cranston and a production assistant going over the scene:

Breaking bad bryan cranston production assistant@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

It’s the pink teddy bear from season 2!

Breaking bad teddy bear@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Here are Cranston and Paul after Jesse fell into the Porta Potty in season 2.

Jesse walt breaking bad@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Early on, Walt hid his money in a vent in his house. Here’s a look a look at the scene with “Breaking Bad” cinematographer Michael Slovis.

Money breaking bad michael slovis@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Here’s R.J. Mitte at a familiar locale — the kitchen table waiting for breakfast we’re sure.

Rj mitte breaking bad@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Here’s a great black-and-white of Paul …

Aaron paul breaking bad @AndyVoegeli / Twitter

… and another of some of the crew. Slovis is off to the right at the phone booth.

Breaking bad crew@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

The entire cast got “Breaking Bad” tattoos after the show’s end. Here’s Aaron Paul’s. “No half measures.”

Aaron paul breaking bad tattoo@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Apparently, there’s even a “Breaking Bad” chihuahua named Bojangles who was on set.

Bojangles Andy Voegeli Breaking Bad@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

One more shot of Dean Norris (Hank) and Cranston on a bloody crime scene from season 1.

Breaking bad dean norris behind the scenes@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Paul looks trippy in this green light while getting ready for a scene.

Jesse green breaking bad@AndyVoegeli / Twitter

Slovis also has some cool behind-the-scenes photos we recommend checking out. Here’s one of Cranston and Giovanni Caranza with a ball made of season 5 film can tapes.

Bryan cranston breaking bad season 5 desert@MichaelSlovis / Twitter

