'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston reveals he was once a murder suspect in real life

Bryan Cranston played a very, very bad guy on “Breaking Bad,” but the actor had a bizarre run-in with the law over a murder.

Cranston recently told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” about the time in the 1970s that he was a suspect in a murder.

As Cranston tells is, he and his brother, in the middle of a “two-year motorcycle ride across the United States,” took a job waiting tables in a Polynesian restaurant called the Hawaiian Inn in Daytona Beach, Florida. Everyone there absolutely hated the chef Peter Wong.

“During the waiter meetings, we’d have a little food and they’d tell us what to push on the menu. And we’d all talk about how each one of us would kill Peter Wong if we had the opportunity,” Cranston told Fallon.

“I would slice him up. Nice, tender slices,” Cranston said he joked at the time.

But the jokes about killing Wong became less funny when Wong actually turned up murdered. Cops apparently asked who had left the restaurant who had talked about hurting Wong, and suddenly the cops were pursuing Cranston and his brother.

Watch Cranston tell the story on “The Tonight Show” below:

