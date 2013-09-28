'Breaking Bad' Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Bryan Cranston Messing Around On A Famous Episode

“Breaking Bad”

season 3 episode 10 “Fly”is easily one of the most debated episodes between fans.

You either love it or you hate it.

There’s no middle ground.

People often find it boring because the episode only features Jesse (Aaron Paul) and Walt (Bryan Cranston) chasing a fly in a lab for the episode’s entirety until they become two groveling men trading life stories.

Those who only see the episode for that, for its surface material are missing the symbolism.

However, fans who can see past the surface material of the episode, can appreciate “Fly” for its symbolism and character reveals. (SPOILER: How strong the bond is between teacher and student, Walt’s guilt over Jane’s death, and, most importantly, how someone is always watching, is always a fly on the wall.)

It’s one of our favourite episodes — and honestly one of the series best.

“Breaking Bad” writer Moira Walley-Beckett revealed a few behind-the-scenes images of Cranston on set of that episode doing his best “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” impression.

They come just in time for the series finale Sunday.

OK ready? Here are 3 great shots of Bryan goofing around while cleaning the tank in “Fly”…

— Moira Walley-Beckett (@YoWalleyB) September 27, 2013

