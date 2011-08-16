We Now Know When 'Breaking Bad' Will End

Fear not Breaking Bad fans Walter White will get a proper exit.



Vulture reports that AMC and Breaking Bad producer Sony Pictures Television have reached an agreement to give the series 16 more episodes.

AMC has been haggling with Sony for much of the summer about how many more episodes the series should get, in large part because they paid so much money to Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner in their last deal with him that they have been forced cut costs everywhere else.

Talk about a television Sophie’s Choice: Walter White or Don Draper!?!

Fortunately viewers will not have to choose. Whether the 16 episodes get split into one season or two has yet to be decided.

Via Vulture here’s what Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan had to say about the deal.

“It’s a funny irony — I’d hate to know the date of my own last day on earth, but I’m delighted to know what Walter White’s will be (episodically speaking). This is a great gift to me and to my wonderful writers. It’s knowledge which will allow us to properly build our story to a satisfying conclusion. Now, if we don’t manage to pull that off, we’ve got no one to blame but ourselves. Breaking Bad has been a dream job these past four years. Working with the best cast and crew in television has no doubt spoiled me for future projects. I’m lucky to get to work with them on sixteen more episodes, and I will always be grateful to both AMC and Sony Television, who from the beginning, believed in our show and supported me creatively and professionally. We have been able to take risks with Breaking Bad which would not have been possible on other networks.”

