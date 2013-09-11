An Alternate Ending To 'Breaking Bad' Will Be Featured On The Blu-ray And DVD Set

As “Breaking Bad” is nearing its series finale, we can’t fathom — nor do we want to — what the end will bring.

From everything we’ve heard from Aaron Paul and Vince Gilligan, it sounds like we’ll all have Kleenex handy.

If that wasn’t enough, now we’re finding out that there’s another ending to the show.

Yesterday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released an announcement for the complete series Blu-ray and DVD set to the AMC hit.

Check it out:

Among the many features on the discs is a three-minute alternate ending to the series and the making to the alternate ending.

The complete series will come in a collectible barrel representative of Walter White’s meth legacy.

All together, there are more than 55 hours of special features on the discs.

Here are the best items we see in the set:

A two-hour documentary on the series 16-page booklet / letter from creator Vince Gilligan Los Pollos Hermanos apron Deleted and extended scenes Gag reel (The group’s gag reels are priceless.)

Dig deep. The complete series will go on sale November 26 for $US299.

Below are the rest of the features from the release:

No Half Measures: Creating the Final Season of Breaking Bad – An all-new, exclusive two hour documentary that chronicles the filming of the final eight episodes.

Additional bonus features include all previously released featurettes and retail exclusives:

Bad Memories

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul talk about the show ending and some of their favourite moments.

Bryan Cranston: Director — Go on set with Bryan Cranston as he directs the first episode of the season entitled “Blood Money.”

Scene Envy — The Cast tell us which scene they wish they could have been in.

Shocking Moments – The stars reveal the moments that shocked them most.

From Walt to Heisenberg — From high school teacher to deadly meth dealer, watch as Walter White quickly transforms into Heisenberg. How Will It End? — At the beginning of the season, the cast was asked to give their thoughts on how they thought the show would end. Avenging Agent: Dean Norris as Hank Schrader — A look at the character Hank Schrader and the man who played him, Dean Norris. Scene Stealer: Betsy Brandt as Marie Schrader — A look at the character Marie Schrader and the woman who plays her, Betsy Brandt. A Criminal Attorney: Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman — A look at the character Saul Goodman and the man who played him, Bob Odenkirk. Jesse’s Journey: Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman — A look at the character Jesse Pinkman and the man who played him, Aaron Paul. Skyler Breaks Bad: Anna Gunn on Season Four — Actress Anna Gunn and series creator Vince Gilligan explore Skyler’s character evolution through the fourth season. Growing Up in the White House: RJ Mitte on Walter, Jr. — RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston and series creator Vince Gilligan discuss the extraordinary dynamics of the White family, and Walter, Jr.’s unique role. The Ultimate Chess Match — Members of the cast and crew discuss Walter White and Gus Fring’s extraordinary and complicated battle of wits and their struggle for Jesse’s allegiance. Looking Back: A Season Four Retrospective – Season Four’s most surprising and memorable moments. Ted’s Wipeout — In Episode 411, “Crawl Space,” Ted Beneke suffers a head injury while trying to escape from Saul’s goons. In this featurette, Christopher Cousins (Ted) explains how this shocking stunt was accomplished. The Truck Attack Storyboard Comparison — A side-by-side comparison of the Los Pollos Hermanos truck attack and the brilliant shot-by-shot storyboards that were created for the episode “Bullet Points.” Walt and the Challenger Storyboard Comparison — A side-by-side comparison of the sequence where Walt indulges in some crazy stunt driving in Walt Jr.’s Dodge Challenger and the storyboards that were created.

In addition to releasing the complete set on Blu-ray, SPHE will release BREAKING BAD: THE FINAL SEASON on both Blu-ray and DVD with UltraViolet™ on Nov. 26. The final season includes the series’ final eight episodes and is loaded with special features, including all-new featurettes, cast and crew commentaries, deleted scenes and more. Episodes include: Blood Money, Buried, Confessions, Rabid Dog, To’hajiilee, Ozymandias, Granite State and Felina.

BREAKING BAD: THE FINAL SEASON Blu-ray Includes:

“Blood Money” Table Read — A rare look at the only final season Breaking Bad table read.

BREAKING BAD: THE FINAL SEASON Blu-ray & DVD Include:

Cast and Crew Commentaries on Every Episode

4 Featurettes The Main Event The Final Showdown Life of a Show Runner Behind-the-Scenes of the Alternate Ending

Alternate Ending — A 3-minute alternate version of how Breaking Bad could have ended.

— A 3-minute alternate version of how Breaking Bad could have ended. Deleted & Extended Scenes

Gag Reel

Walt’s Confession

The Layers of a Sound Mix

Over 15 Episodes of Inside Breaking Bad

Uncensored and Extended Episodes

