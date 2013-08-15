'Breaking Bad' Actor David Costabile: Gale Was One Of The Most Fun Characters To Play

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched the “Breaking Bad” premiere.

As “Breaking Bad” winds down on AMC with its final eight episodes, actor David Costabile who played lab assistant Gale Boetticher opens up about working on one of television’s most popular shows.

In a video shared exclusively with us from AMC, Costabile says Boetticher was one of his favourite characters to play and that he was ok with his character’s surprise passing during season 4.

“There was something really great about the storytelling that you knew that it was a good sacrifice,” says Costabile. “You had to kill a character that, I certainly loved, but that fans too they really liked that guy.”

Costabile may be gone on “Breaking Bad,” but he’s alive and well — with a very different look — on another AMC series “Low Winter Sun.” Based on a 2006 British miniseries which follows the murder of a Detroit detective, Costabile plays police detective Simon Boyd.

Check out the video below:

