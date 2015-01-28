Aussie Pop Star's Mother's Gold Coast Property Raided In Search For Missing Woman

A property owned by Australian pop singer Ricki-Lee Coulter’s mother has been raided by police investigating the 2013 disappearance of Gold Coast woman Novy Chardon.

The Courier Mail reports the unoccupied property is owned by Loreto Patricia Sheerin and sits on 3.6 hectares of land in Advancetown, about 30 minutes inland from Surfers Paradise on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Police reportedly dismantled a large hydroponic marijuana rig at the property. No charges have been laid against Ms Sheerin.

ABC reports teams of officers and up to 50 SES volunteers searched the hinterland property.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum arrived at the property and said clients he was representing were overseas and denied any involvement in Chardon’s disappearance.

Chardon, a mother of two, was reported missing from her home in Upper Coomera in February 2013 while her husband was abroad.

Detectives speculate Ms Chardon was murdered and more than one person was involved.

Detective Superintendent David Hutchinson told media that police had “reasonable grounds to believe the person of interest had connections to the property at the relevant time.”

“I think the fact that we’re here searching this property almost two years after Novy [disappeared] is a testament to the fact that we haven’t given in on this investigation.”

