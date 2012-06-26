The Supreme Court Just Overturned Most Of The Arizona Immigration Law

Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer

Photo: Getty

The Supreme Court has just reversed most of the Arizona immigration law, but left in place (for now) a controversial “papers please” provision. The law was signed by Gov. Jan Brewer. The controversial provision in SB 1070 that requires law enforcement officials to check the legal status of detained and arrested people with reasonable suspicion.



The key part in the Supreme Court majority opinion on the controversial “papers please” provision makes future legal challenges possible:

This opinion does not foreclose other preemption and constitutional challenges to the law as interpreted and applied after it goes into effect.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has called Arizona’s immigration law a “model for the nation.” Republican Marco Rubio, often mentioned as a vice presidential candidate and running mate for Romney, broke with him on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, saying that Arizona’s border situation is unique but that Arizona’s law should not be a model for the nation.

Other aspects of the law were struck down by the court, including provisions that made it a state crime to be an illegal immigrant and to hire illegal immigrants.

Brewer, in a statement, called it a “victory for the rule of law.”

“It is also a victory for the 10th Amendment and all Americans who believe in the inherent right and responsibility of states to defend their citizens. After more than two years of legal challenges, the heart of SB 1070 can now be implemented in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.





Meanwhile, an Obamacare decision is coming Thursday.

Photo: Twitter/@AP_Courtside

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.