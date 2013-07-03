'Breaking Amish' Star Strips Down For Maxim

Kate Stoltzfus has traded her bonnet for a bikini after the “Breaking Amish” reality TV star left her Amish upbringing in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to pursue a modelling career in New York City.



Here’s Kate upon arrival, still in her conservative Amish garb. On the show, she admitted she felt like “a small fish in a really big pond” and called the transition “overwhelming.”

Kate even kept up with her usual dress while discussing “Breaking Amish” during a TLC panel in 2012.

But a lot has changed in a year. Here’s Kate’s controversial spread in the pages of this month’s Maxim magazine.

“There are definitely a lot of Amish women who have great bodies, because they work hard,” she told Maxim. “They also eat really healthy, since they grow their own food. That’s one big thing I miss about home, being able to garden and take care of plants.”

But life in the big city hasn’t scared Kate off just yet.

“Before I had even signed a contract with a modelling agency, I did a test shoot to see if I could photograph well, and the first outfit they put me in was a bathing suit,” the TLC reality star revealed. “I have to admit it was a little intimidating, but now I enjoy doing it.”

Watch a video of Kate’s transformation:

