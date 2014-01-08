Aldi Withdraws 'Australia EST. 1788' Print In Response To Social Media Pressure

Aldi Australia has announced it will remove its controversial “Australia EST. 1788” T-Shirt from sale following social media pressure and claims that the slogan was “racist”.
An Aldi Australia spokesperson said the decision was made “following comments by a limited number of concerned customers”.
The T-shirts and singlets were scheduled to go on sale this Saturday, 11 January. Others in the $5 range will still be sold.
The move follows earlier media reports about growing protests on Twitter.
