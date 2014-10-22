BREAKING: 7 People Were Hurt After A Car Crashed Into A Sydney Cafe, One In Hospital

sarah kimmorley

Seven people have been injured after a 4WD crashed into cafe in Sydney’s lower north shore suburb of Neutral Bay.

Emergency services were called to Grosvenor St around 9am after a Lexus SUV accidentally reversed into the building.

Patrons of the cafe had been sitting at tables outside the cafe when they were hit by the vehicle.

While six have only minor injuries, one woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The 50-year-old male driver of the 4WD was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital to undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit and officers from Harbourside Local Area Command have established a crime scene and are investigate the crash.

Here’s some photos from the scene:

