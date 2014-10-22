BREAKING: 7 People Were Hurt After A Car Crashed Into A Sydney Cafe, One In Hospital

Seven people have been injured after a 4WD crashed into cafe in Sydney’s lower north shore suburb of Neutral Bay.

Emergency services were called to Grosvenor St around 9am after a Lexus SUV accidentally reversed into the building.

Patrons of the cafe had been sitting at tables outside the cafe when they were hit by the vehicle.

While six have only minor injuries, one woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The 50-year-old male driver of the 4WD was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital to undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.

Police from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit and officers from Harbourside Local Area Command have established a crime scene and are investigate the crash.

Here’s some photos from the scene:

Several people injured after a car reverses into a Neutral Bay coffee shop . One person still trapped. pic.twitter.com/biahu6YE0Z — Mark Burrows (@MarkWBurrows) October 21, 2014

Person now free after being trapped by a car that reversed into a Neutral Bay coffee shop. Don't look too bad. pic.twitter.com/N5oNWKNJW2 — Mark Burrows (@MarkWBurrows) October 21, 2014

Ambos treating patients at Neutral Bay cafe – a car has slammed through the front doors. @TenNewsSydney pic.twitter.com/cWt0cPiSmw — Melinda Nucifora (@Melinda10News) October 21, 2014

Man taken to hospital after crash at Neutral Bay cafe. Several injured @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/RZiKZY81rn — Matthew Snelson (@matthewsnelson7) October 21, 2014

More ambulances and fire trucks arriving where car has crashed inside Neutral Bay cafe @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/e0zCGrRSCU — Matthew Snelson (@matthewsnelson7) October 21, 2014

A car has crashed into a cafe at Neutral Bay @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/VtscqRZ6JF — Matthew Snelson (@matthewsnelson7) October 21, 2014

Six wounded as Lexus SUV reverses into Neutral Bay cafe. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/xgooIa0KPx — Damien Smith (@DamienSmith_7) October 21, 2014

