8 breakfast foods you can make in a slow cooker

- Slow cookers are most often used for cozy, comforting dinners and game day or holiday celebrations.
- You can also use a slow cooker to make meals that are ready to eat the second you wake up.
- From casseroles to biscuits and gravy, the options are endless for an easy slow-cooked breakfast.
According to one recipe by SimplyRecipes, you can make a French toast casserole by slow cooking toasted bread and cinnamon custard in your Crock-Pot overnight. Serve it warm with maple syrup for a delicious, sweet breakfast with minimal effort.
In a large bowl, stir cooked onion and garlic, refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, water, salt and pepper, and cream of mushroom soup. Then, pour your mixture into the slow cooker and let it cook for approximately six hours on the low heat setting.
For a super easy version, you can use premade canned biscuit dough from the grocery store and top it all off with homemade sausage gravy. Then, cook your biscuits and gravy on the low heat setting for approximately two hours, with a towel placed in between the lid and the slow cooker pot to prevent condensation from making the biscuits soggy.
Plus, since the casserole takes an average of seven to eight hours to cook, you’ll get a good night’s rest, too.
“The machine seals in moisture, making these breakfast treats even more gooey and delicious,” Stewart writes.
For these cinnamon buns, you’ll be making your own dough, but never fear — the recipe only calls for a few ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, save for activated dry yeast.
Coat your slow cooker with butter, pour in the egg mixture, and let it cook for about two hours. Top with some green onion and serve them on their own or with bacon, sausage, or any other breakfast meats.
Add cubed sweet potato and cooked sausage to the slow cooker and add chopped peppers, a couple of tablespoons of oil, and seasoning to taste. To top it off, fry up an egg and add it on top for a savory, filling breakfast.
According to one recipe from Taste of Home, you’ll want to cover the slow cooker and cook the mixture on low for three to four hours, or until the oats are tender and the liquid is absorbed.