8 breakfast foods you can make in a slow cooker

French toast casserole is a delicious slow-cooker meal.

French toast is a breakfast and brunch staple, but you might not realize that you can make a twist on the classic dish in a slow cooker.

According to one recipe by SimplyRecipes, you can make a French toast casserole by slow cooking toasted bread and cinnamon custard in your Crock-Pot overnight. Serve it warm with maple syrup for a delicious, sweet breakfast with minimal effort.