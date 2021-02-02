Search

8 breakfast foods you can make in a slow cooker

Erin McDowell
Cinnamon buns
You might be surprised to learn you can make cinnamon rolls in a slow cooker. HDesert/Shutterstock
French toast casserole is a delicious slow-cooker meal.
French toast casserole with peaches on a white plate
French toast casserole. Dave Williams/Wichita Eagle/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
French toast is a breakfast and brunch staple, but you might not realize that you can make a twist on the classic dish in a slow cooker.

According to one recipe by SimplyRecipes, you can make a French toast casserole by slow cooking toasted bread and cinnamon custard in your Crock-Pot overnight. Serve it warm with maple syrup for a delicious, sweet breakfast with minimal effort.

A cheesy hash brown casserole is a delicious way to utilize your slow cooker for breakfast.
Fork and cheesy ham and hash brown casserole
Cheesy ham and hash brown casserole. Fanfo/Shutterstock
You can make a rich and cheesy hash brown casserole in a Crock-Pot or slow cooker, according to one recipe by Betty Crocker.

In a large bowl, stir cooked onion and garlic, refrigerated shredded hash brown potatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, water, salt and pepper, and cream of mushroom soup. Then, pour your mixture into the slow cooker and let it cook for approximately six hours on the low heat setting.

You can also make biscuits and gravy using a slow cooker.
Biscuits with sausage gravy
Biscuits and gravy. Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Biscuits and gravy are a favorite breakfast staple in the South, and you can prepare this delicious dish in a Crock-Pot.

For a super easy version, you can use premade canned biscuit dough from the grocery store and top it all off with homemade sausage gravy. Then, cook your biscuits and gravy on the low heat setting for approximately two hours, with a towel placed in between the lid and the slow cooker pot to prevent condensation from making the biscuits soggy.

You can also make a savory casserole with eggs, bacon, and more.
Casserole with eggs bacon in a pan
A casserole with eggs and bacon. ToscaWhi/Getty Images
This overnight breakfast casserole from Well Plated calls for a whopping 12 eggs, sauteed bacon, sourdough loaf, a variety of cheeses, and spinach for a meal you’ll want to wake up for.

Plus, since the casserole takes an average of seven to eight hours to cook, you’ll get a good night’s rest, too.

You might be surprised to learn you can even make cinnamon rolls in a slow cooker.
Cinnamon rolls on a white plate
Cinnamon rolls. Marie C Fields/Shutterstock
According to Martha Stewart’s recipe for slow-cooker cinnamon buns, the kitchen tool actually helps to make the recipe even better than if they were made in the oven.

“The machine seals in moisture, making these breakfast treats even more gooey and delicious,” Stewart writes.

For these cinnamon buns, you’ll be making your own dough, but never fear — the recipe only calls for a few ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, save for activated dry yeast.

You can also keep things simple by making slow-cooked scrambled eggs.
Scrambled eggs and fork on green plate
Scrambled eggs. billnoll/Getty Images
Using whisked eggs, a little heavy cream, and some cheese, you can easily make a batch of scrambled eggs without needing a pot or pan.

Coat your slow cooker with butter, pour in the egg mixture, and let it cook for about two hours. Top with some green onion and serve them on their own or with bacon, sausage, or any other breakfast meats.

Sweet potato and sausage hash is packed with nutrients and will start your day off right.
Sweet potato and sausage hash
Sweet potato and sausage hash. Anna Hoychuk/Shutterstock
You might already know you can make a delicious sweet potato and marshmallow casserole perfect for Thanksgiving in a slow cooker, but you can easily transform that dish into a breakfast staple by nixing the marshmallows and adding sausage and a fried egg.

Add cubed sweet potato and cooked sausage to the slow cooker and add chopped peppers, a couple of tablespoons of oil, and seasoning to taste. To top it off, fry up an egg and add it on top for a savory, filling breakfast.

You can also make a large pot of oatmeal in a slow cooker.
Bowl of pumpkin spice and cinnamon oat meal on black background
Pumpkin spice oatmeal. A_Lein/Shutterstock
Whether you opt for pumpkin-spice oatmeal or cinnamon sugar, you can feed the whole family with this recipe. To make oatmeal in a slow cooker, simply add milk and old-fashioned oats to the pot and add in whatever seasonings you would like. You can even go the savory route by making plain oatmeal and adding sausage and a fried egg to it.

According to one recipe from Taste of Home, you’ll want to cover the slow cooker and cook the mixture on low for three to four hours, or until the oats are tender and the liquid is absorbed.

