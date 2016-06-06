No, skipping breakfast isn't actually bad for you

We’ve traditionally been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But The reality is that researchers are still debating.

When asked to comment Quaker said:

As the trusted leader in oats for nearly 140 years, we believe it is our responsibility to invest in research around the science of oats, including their value as part of a nutritious breakfast. We believe research has only scratched the surface when it comes to this unique grain and all it can do. As such, the Quaker Oats Center of Excellence was developed to further explore the relevance and benefits of oats through science, agricultural sustainability and innovation. The Center is part of Quaker’s commitment to uncover the power of the oat to provide families with the healthy fuel they want to help them do more of what matters. New information feeds innovation for future oat-based solutions intended to help people around the globe optimise their health and pursue well-being. We will continue using research to better understand both the physiological value of this meal, along with the role oats play in one’s diet. That said, our commitment to the validity, integrity, and transparency of our research is something we take very seriously. Studies funded by the Quaker Oats Center of Excellence adhere to rigorous scientific procedures and standards, are conducted by independent researchers, examined by peer-reviewers prior to publication and published in reputable scientific journals. We are also committed to accurate news reporting of funded research. When shared with news media, details of studies include methodology, results and financial disclosures, with study authors also made available for commentary. We are proud of our commitment to accurate, independent research and the results that we — and many others like us — have found to help enable peoples’ ability to make informed choices about what they eat.

Dr. Mitch Kanter, Executive Director of the Egg Nutrition Center said:

Understanding the role of eggs in the health and wellness of Americans is important to America’s egg farmers. That is why, through the American Egg Board, farmers fund the Egg Nutrition Center (ENC). The team at the Egg Nutrition Center are experienced, credentialed Ph.D.s and registered dietitian nutritionists who work with respected researchers from top universities in a credible and transparent manner, following the ILSI North America Conflict of Interest Guiding Principles, which we prominently exhibit on our website. Under these principles, the control of both study design and the research itself remain with the scientific investigators, not with ENC. In addition, each proposal is thoroughly reviewed by an external panel of experts prior to initiation of the study to ensure scientific rigour of the study design. Written agreements specify that the investigative team has the freedom and obligation to submit their research for publication to a peer-reviewed journal, regardless of the outcome. Compensation is never linked to the outcome of a research project. Once ENC-funded research is published in peer reviewed journals, ENC encourages readers to review both the findings and the methodology and judge for themselves. Additionally, we require health professionals to fully disclose ENC funding for all education efforts.

Kris Charles, a Kellogg Company spokesperson said:

We frequently work with external experts, academic researchers and consultants to help us further our knowledge of important issues in nutrition. When we work with public entities, i.e., universities, they retain the decision to publish this work. If the researcher decides to publish, the analysis and interpretation of results is the responsibility of the authors and also peer reviewers.

