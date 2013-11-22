Check Out These Crazy Pastries And Tiny Fruits From My First Breakfast In China

Last Friday afternoon, I got on a plane in New York and flew over the North Pole to Beijing.
I went to bed Saturday night, having been up for 26 hours.
The next morning, I woke up in a tall, gleaming hotel in the middle of Beijing called the Kerry Hotel.
The plan for the day: see the Great Wall of China.
But first, I went downstairs for some breakfast.
This turned out to be my first adventure.
There were omlettes and pastries, sure. But also: lots of foods I had never eaten or even seen before.
