Here's what people eat for breakfast around the world

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, keeping us healthy and sharp.
But breakfast foods vary wildly from place to place.
Inspired by a HostelBookers.com post by Victoria Philpott and a Quora post, we took a look at some classic breakfast choices from countries around the world.
Whether it’s bread and cold cuts in Germany or baked cheese pancakes in Russia, each country does their first meal of the day a little differently.
An earlier version of this post was written by Max Rosenberg.
INDIA: Idli wada is a traditional breakfast in the southern part of the country. Idli is a cake made with fermented black lentils and rice, and served with chutney and sambar.
NIGERIA: With a variety of ethnic groups in the country, there are many traditional breakfast items. One of them is moi moi, a ground bean paste that is wrapped in leaves and steamed.
PORTUGAL: A standard breakfast includes stuffed croissants or bread with jam or cheese, eaten with coffee.
TURKEY: A traditional breakfast consists of bread, cheese, butter, olives, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, jam, honey, and kaymak. It can also include sucuk, a spicy Turkish sausage, and Turkish tea.
