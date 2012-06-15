Breakfast Reading

IAC Dumps ageing DoubleClick for aQuantive’s Atlas
Another ad win for Microsoft, another setback for NY’s DoubleClick ClickZ
AOL Cashes In on Site-Based IM, Launches Wimzi for AIM
World’s largest IMer goes after sector king MeeboMe. AOL
Amazon Pumps Cash into User-Driven Music Site AmieStreet
Finally, variable pricing based on music popularity takes hold. Reuters, AmieStreet
EdgeCast CDN Sells Bandwidth At Cost; Targets Akamai, Limelight, and NY’s Panther Express
Co. will give the basic product away, focus on services. Expect further gross margin pressure at the biggies. NewTeeVee
Verizon Wireless Lies: AC/DC Music Sold Online Before.
At Microsoft’s crappy music store, which tried the same futile tactic as Verizon in an attempt to woo iTunes users. NY Post
Allen Stern Pees On Twitter, Dismisses as Solipsistic, Blog-Killing Ego Tool.
The NYC CEO does use it for marketing his blog posts, though, as do a lot of other folks. CenterNetworks
Woe is the Valley: Tech Millionaires Despair at High Cost of 767s, Butt-Ugly Tear-Downs, and Private Islands.
New Yorkers sob at plight of west-coast brother who has $3.5 million but “doesn’t feel rich.” New York Times
