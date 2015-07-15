Take a look inside the famous 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' townhouse, which just sold for $7.4 million

The beautiful Upper East Side townhouse that served as the facade for Holly Golightly’s apartment building in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” has just been sold for $US7.4 million, the New York Observer reports.

The townhouse last changed hands in 2012, when Peter E. Bacanovic, the former Merrill Lynch broker who spent five months in prison for his role in the Martha Stewart insider trading scandal, sold it to a Cyprus-based LLC for around $US6 million.

The new owner’s identity is also shielded by an LLC. The home, which is configured for two families, was initially listed for $US10 million last year, according to the Observer.

Does this townhouse building look familiar? It played a starring role in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's,' as the home of Holly Golightly. The building is currently divided into two separate duplexes, with 10 rooms altogether. It has around 3,200 square feet of living space. And four bedrooms. The upper level has a gorgeous glass solarium. The study is filled with mahogany and has a wood-burning fireplace. There are several nods to Audrey Hepburn in the listing photos. Here's the floorplan.

