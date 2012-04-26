A Disgraced Banker Has Finally Sold The Famous 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' Townhouse For $6 Million

Youtube/ FabAudrey



Peter E. Bacanovic, the Merrill Lynch broker who spent five months in prison for his role in the Martha Stewart insider trading scandal, has just unloaded his Upper East Side townhouse for $6 million, according to the New York Observer.In addition to housing the disgraced banker, the brownstone has another claim to fame: its facade starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” as the apartment building where Holly Golightly lived.

The buyer is listed only as a Cyprus-based holding company, but it paid $5.97 million for the building, slightly over the $5.85 million asking price, according to the Observer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.