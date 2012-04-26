A Disgraced Banker Has Finally Sold The Famous 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' Townhouse For $6 Million

Peter E. Bacanovic, the Merrill Lynch broker who spent five months in prison for his role in the Martha Stewart insider trading scandal, has just unloaded his Upper East Side townhouse for $6 million, according to the New York Observer.In addition to housing the disgraced banker, the brownstone has another claim to fame: its facade starred in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” as the apartment building where Holly Golightly lived.

The buyer is listed only as a Cyprus-based holding company, but it paid $5.97 million for the building, slightly over the $5.85 million asking price, according to the Observer.

Does this apartment building look familiar?

The building is currently divided into two separate duplexes, with 10 rooms altogether.

It has around 3,200 square feet of living space.

The current owner bought it for $1.8 million back in 2000.

The upper level has a gorgeous glass solarium.

Here's the floorplan.

