Here's What People Eat For Breakfast Around The World

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, keeping us healthy and sharp.
But breakfast foods vary wildly from place to place.
Inspired by a HostelBookers.com post by Victoria Philpott, we took a look at some classic breakfast choices from countries around the world.
CHINA: Traditional breakfasts vary based on the region, but dim sum, small plates of food prepared in a variety of ways, is popular.
CUBA: The typical breakfast is cafe con leche, coffee with milk, with a tostada, sliced bread that is buttered and grilled. The bread is used to dunk into the coffee.
GERMANY: A typical breakfast includes cold meats, including sausages, local cheeses, and fresh baked bread.
INDIA: Idli wada is a traditional breakfast in the southern part of the country. Idli is a cake made with fermented black lentils and rice, and served with chutney and sambar.
NIGERIA: With a variety of ethnic groups in the country, there are many traditional breakfast items. One of them is moi moi, a ground bean paste that is wrapped in leaves and steamed.
PORTUGAL: A standard breakfast includes stuffed croissants or bread with jam or cheese, eaten with coffee.
RUSSIA: Traditional breakfast is sirniki, or baked farmers cheese pancakes, and hot oatmeal. Rye bread is another staple.
TURKEY: A traditional breakfast consists of bread, cheese, butter, olives, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, jam, honey, and kaymak. It can also include sucuk, a spicy Turkish sausage, and Turkish tea.
UNITED STATES: Breakfast foods vary widely from place to place, but typical options include eggs, pancakes, bacon, or cereal.
