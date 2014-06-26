CHART: Here's What Added And Subtracted From Q1 GDP

Q1 GDP plunged 2.9%, the worst reading since 2009.

Reuters’ Vincent Flasseur has provided a breakdown of how GDP’s components fared. The real damage came in inventories, or stocks, which fell 1.7%; and trade balance, which had been foreshadowed by surging imports and flagging exports, contributing a loss of 1.5%.

We also noted earlier how a drop in healthcare spending stifled consumption.

Check it out:

