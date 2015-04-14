Craigslist founder's wife had a hilarious response to these 'break up with Craig' ads

Rental marketplace startup Zumper recently launched an ad campaign urging renters to “break up with Craig.” The site’s goal is to make searching for an apartment easier than it is with Craigslist.

The slogan has appeared on billboards all over the Bay Area.

But the campaign hasn’t sat well with everyone — especially those who happen to be romantically involved with a man named Craig.

Thanks, @Zumper. Your ads are giving my husband, Craig, a complex. He thinks I’m trying to tell him something! pic.twitter.com/LpDonepKSJ

— Mere (@merewillis) February 28, 2015

Eileen Newmark, wife of Craigslist founder Craig Newmark, shared some choice words on Zumper’s blog post announcing the campaign.

Eileen and Craig Newmark have been married since December of 2012.

At the #siliconvalley premiere with the woman who claims to be my wife pic.twitter.com/Lrjb4XwkYO

— craignewmark (@craignewmark) April 9, 2015

