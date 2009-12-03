Bank Of America CEO Candidates Want To Break Up The Bank

Here’s a bold interview move: tell your potential employer you want to break them up.



According to the WSJ, at least two of the candidates for Bank of America’s (BAC) new CEO job have suggested just that.

Maybe it’s true, but then again the media has been wrong on a few BofA-CEO-search details before, so maybe it’s not.

One of the biggest misconceptions purported by the media is that all of the announced ‘candidates’ have actually been offered the job.

A source told The Business Insider that even though a few of them haven’t been asked to interview, they’ve announced to the media that they’re not interested.

And the popular claim that the CEO might have the option to live in NY, rather than in Charlotte, NC where the bank is hedquartered? Not true, says our source.

On the subject of breaking up the bank, the WSJ reports: “At least two candidates for the top job at Bank of America Corp. told directors that the giant bank should consider breaking itself up, but board members in charge of the CEO search have rejected the idea at least for now, according to people familiar with the situation.”

Read the full story.

