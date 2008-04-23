Break Media Forms Industry Group On Ad Effectiveness

Break Media wants a bigger share of TV advertising, and is forming an industry group to help agitate for it. The company, which runs video site for dudes Break.com, is launching the Online Video Advertising ROI Council to crank out research on the emerging video category.



“There are brands out there whose audiences are very clearly spending a majority of their time online, while at same time a majority of ad dollars are still spent on traditional media,” said Break Media CEO Keith Richman.

Joining Break is Ogilvy One, truTV (formerly Court TV), National Geographic Channel, AT&T (T), Horizon Media and Initiative Media, among others. The group gets its official launch Tuesday at a luncheon in New York.

The council cites data from Millward Brown claiming that 60% of consumers spend between one and four hours online each day, compared to 66% who watch TV for the same length of time.

