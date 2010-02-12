Break Media Acquires Gaming Site FileFront

Photo: Keith Richman

Break Media, a network of websites targeting 18-34 year-old men, announced the acquisition of gaming site FileFront today.Exact financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, but CEO Keith Richman tells us the sale price was “in the low to mid seven figures”.



FileFront provides editorial content and user forums as well as downloads of trailers, demos, and full games. The site claims 9 million global monthly unique visitors (ComScore has them at 6.1 million) and over 200,000 active forum users.

Break plans to overhaul the site’s design and add more editorial content. Break recently founded a game development studio, and FileFront will provide a more targeted distribution platform for its games.

Altogether, Break Media claims its sites reach 100 million men per month, and comprise the 37th largest web property in the country.

