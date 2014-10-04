BRE-X: Inside The $US6 Billion Gold Fraud That Shocked The Mining Industry

MasterMinds Michael de Guzman

In 1993, a prospector named Michael de Guzman walked out of the jungles of Borneo with extraordinary news: he found gold.

This is according to MasterMinds, a Canadian true crime documentary television series produced by truTV.

For the next three years, de Guzman produced thousands of core samples riddled with gold. Canada’s CBC News has a detailed timeline of the events.

During that period, the market value of de Guzman’s employer, Bre-X Minerals, went from nothing to $US6 billion. BusinessWeek notes that Wall Street’s top analysts were extremely bullish on the stock. Big funds poured money into the stock and the world’s major miners wrestled for a piece of the action.

The problem: there was no gold.

As the story unravelled, records mysteriously burned and people unexpectedly died. Questions were left unanswered.

There are plenty of people who wish this story would just go away. But a lawyer representing one of the players in the Bre-X story was was found guilty of professional misconduct.

What follows is a summary of MasterMinds’ telling of the incredible story.

NOTE: The images and the details in this feature are from MasterMinds. Many of the images are from reenactments of the events.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.