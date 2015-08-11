Britain's terrible weather hurt retail spending after killing off summer BBQs

Getty Steve Smith feeds Mitchell Marsh as they pose for the camera’s with Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazelwood during the Australian Ashes Squad Welcome BBQ at The Kensington Roof Garden on June 23, 2015 in London, England.

Britain’s terrible weather was blamed for the slow growth rate in retail spending in July.

This is because the wet weather allegedly caused Britons to put their BBQ plans on hold while shops slashed prices on related items in order to try and get people spend more cash.

UK retail spending increased by only 2.2% in July, compared to the same period last year, after previously rise by 2.9% in June.

“As the labour market continues to improve and real wages show strong growth, it’s no surprise our extra disposable income seems to be being spent on more discretionary purchases,” said BRC Director General Helen Dickinson.

Food sales suffered over the May to July period. During this time, food sales were only up 0.1%, compared with non-food sales at 3.7%.

“Food and drink sales are particularly influenced by the weather at this time of year. July began with a heatwave and strong food sales but the rest of the month was colder and wetter than average and July’s overall performance disappointed after a run of more encouraging months,” said Joanne Denney-Finch, chief executive of food industry body IGD, to City AM newspaper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.