Brazil Has Its Own 'Real Housewives' Series And It's Even More Extreme Than The American Version

The Real Housewives of Brazil

In America, when money is at your disposal, drama usually ensues.But when you combine $15 million jets, bottles of champagne, and the growing luxury market of Brazil with four native women, all you see is them living the dream.



“Mulheres Ricas” —or “Rich Women” is a Brazilian spinoff of Bravo’s “Rich Housewives of (insert wealthy city or state here),” and it’s even more “surreal” than the U.S. version, according to Businessweek.

The four women on the show say they made a name for themselves despite coming from tough backgrounds. One found her fame by posing for Playboy, but a girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do.

Val Marchiori (“blonde, tall, and thin,” are the words she uses to describe herself) says she’s a businesswoman, even though her business is apparently never made clear to the audience. In one episode she’s seen shopping for a new private jet because her current ride is just not up to standards, Businessweek writes.

After a quick phone call to Mr. Marchiori, Val splurges on a jet with a price tag of $15 million.

“Is there champagne on this plane?” she asks.

Millionaires in Brazil have new luxury brands at their disposal, such as Coach and Tiffany. The market grew 20 per cent last year, reaching $2.9 billion, according to Boston-based consultancy Bain & Co., and the women here are reveling in it.

Local newspapers are bashing the series because of its “vulgarity” and “ostentation,” but ratings are soaring, Businessweek writes.

I guess no matter what the country, viewers enjoy watching other women spend ludicrous amounts of money that they don’t have themselves.

