The Brazilian Government Pulled These 'I'm Happy Being A Prostitute' Ads

In Brazil, not only is prostitution legal, it even has its own holiday.



To celebrate “The International Day of the Prostitute,” the Brazilian government launched a campaign in which various escorts posed with tag lines like: “I’m happy being a prostitute” and “I cannot be seen without a condom, my love.”

But the ads saw a backlash in the Roman Catholic country, and Fox reports that Brazilian health official Dirceu Greco was fired over the controversial content. Brazilian Minister of Health Alexandre Padilha said that the ads were put up without approval. They appeared on the ministry’s website and Facebook.

With the World Cup and then Olympics occurring in Brazil in 2014 and 2016, respectively, the prostitution business is expected to see a boom. CNN even reported that escorts are lining up for complimentary English lessons for better communication with clients.

See the banned prostitution ads below:

