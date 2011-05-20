Brazilian Woman Wins The Right To Masturbate And Watch Porn At Work

Photo: Seattle Municipal Archives on flickr

Brazilian Ana Catarian Bezerra suffers from a chemical imbalance that triggers severe anxiety and hyper sexuality. To cope she masturbates around 47 times a day, sometimes at the office.When the accounting company she works for complained, Bezerra took them to court. And won.



Translated by Guanabee from Analitica:

After winning a court battle and seeking professional medical help, Ana is allowed to masturbate and watch porn — using her work’s computer, no less — legally.

Carlos Howert, Ana’s doctor, prescribes Ana with a “cocktail” (read: an entire medicine cabinet’s worth) of tranquillizers. We’re not sure how that “cocktail” doesn’t knock Ana out (half a Claritin feels like an elephant tranquillizer to us), but thanks to Dr. Howert’s concoction, Ana only has to masturbate around eighteen-times a day.

